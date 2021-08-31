Kazakhstan embassy organises videoconference on role of world leaders in strengthening peace during COVID-19

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): A video conference was organised by the Kazakhstan embassy in New Delhi on the role of the world leaders and religions in strengthening peace in societies during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Experts from Kazakh and Indian sides have participated in the event which took place on August 25.

Speakers noted that at present, regardless of nationality and religion, everyone should make efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experts also noted the role of Kazakhstan in strengthening peace and inter-ethnic harmony.

The event was organized by Samir Somaya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India.

"On August 25, 2021, a videoconference on The Role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Strengthening Peace, Harmony and Unity in Societies and States during the pandemic was organized by Samir Somaya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India," the embassy in a statement said. (ANI)

