Kaze and the Wild Masks lands on Google Stadia

San Francisco, March 29 (IANS) Google has expanded the library of Stadia games by adding a new game Kaze and the Wild Masks to its growing list.

This is in addition to the game's planned release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Developed by PixelHive, Kaze and the Wild Masks is part of the first batch of Stadia Makers titles, indie games that received direct technical assistance, development hardware, and funding from Google in exchange for offering a Stadia version, 9To5Google reported.