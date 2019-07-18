Kaziranga: Floods force Royal Bengal tiger to take shelter inside a local house

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Residents of Harmati village in flood-affected Kaziranga suffered a shock after they found a Royal Bengal Tiger relaxing on the bed in one of the houses in the area on Thursday.



The tiger had entered in one Rafikul's house at around 7 am in Harmati and is still relaxing inside his residence, on the bed.

The forest officials have arrived at the spot and preparations are underway to relocate the tiger to a safer place.

Due to the devastating floods in Assam, 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and its 95 camps were submerged in water and keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, forest officers were asked to remain on duty and their leaves were cancelled earlier this week.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is home to the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. Other animals like tigers and elephants are also found in the forest. (ANI)

