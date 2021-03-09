K.C. Venugopal stresses on need to fight to save democracy

Venugopal made the remarks at the two-day national executive of the IYC here, which concluded on Tuesday after passing a seven point resolution.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha member K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday asserted "there is a need to fight for saving the democracy in the country from the central government and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will have to fight continuously".

"Today, there is a fight to save democracy in the country from the government of 'Hum Do, Humare Do', and the Youth Congress will have to fight continuously against the policies of this anti-people government and will have to carry this struggle to the people."

He said that the IYC will have to focus on strengthening the grassroots organisation and bring the poor, backward, and grassroots workers to the mainstream.

According to IYC media in-charge Rahul Rao, during the two-day meeting, there were discussions on topics like challenges before the organisation and how to overcome them, the major programmes of the organisation 'Aadhi Aabadi, Pura Hak', the internal elections and membership campaign of the organisation and all other major issues.

The IYC national executive also discussed the issues like unemployment, rising inflation and the three newly passed agricultural laws.

Rao said the seven-point resolution was unanimously adopted during the two-day meeting.

IYC national president Srinivas BV demanded that former party chief Rahul Gandhi should again become the National President of the Congress and the youth wing has passed a resolution for that.

He said that the youth Congress will agitate against rising inflation, unemployment, three agricultural laws and on other burning issues.

Srinivas also said that just as the Youth Congress gave women reservation to 33 per cent women in the national body, on the same line 33 per cent women reservation in the state and lower level organisations will be ensured.

