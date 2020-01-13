KCR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agree to supply water from Godavari in the Krishna river basin

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the former's official residence on Monday.

Both the chief ministers decided to pursue "give and take policy" in the matters pertaining to the two states for the betterment of the people, primary amongst which was providing water in the Krishna river basin from the Godavari, for the greater good of people in both the states.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh Counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy have decided to pursue give and take policy in all the matters pertaining to both the neighbouring states for the larger benefit of people in both the states. Both the Chief Ministers were unanimous in deciding to supply Godavari waters to the Krishna River Basin (Ayucut) as the availability of water in Krishna River every year was facing uncertainty. They have also decided to solve all the issues under the 9th and 10th Schedule of the Bifurcation Act as early as possible," a press release by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office read.The chief ministers held Six-hour-long discussions on various issues concerning both the states apart from discussing the national and local political situation."Availability of water in Krishna River is not uniform every year. On several occasions, there is no availability of water in the Krishna River. Due to this, farmers in Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, Mahboobnagar and Nalgonda districts in Telangana state are incurring losses. Crops are not getting the required water. It will be a wise move if water from Godavari river is diverted to the Krishna Basin when required. With this, farmers from Rayalaseema in AP, Palamur and Nalgonda will get water for their farms. While utilising the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, Godavari water should be diverted to the Krishna Ayucut. Water from the Godavari can be diverted with less expenditure and time," both the CMs decided according to the release.Both Rao and Reddy have decided to hold more in-depth discussions on the areas from where water will be diverted from the Godavari and regarding the model to be followed."There are unnecessary issues on Schedule 9 and 10 under the Bifurcation Act. We have to solve the issues. It is not difficult to solve them with mutual cooperation and with proper awareness," the Chief Minister's further observed.Both the chief ministers directed their Chief Secretaries to hold meetings to solve issues under the respective schedule of the Act. (ANI)