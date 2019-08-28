KCR assures support to Sindhu for future tournaments

He gave the assurance when newly crowned world champion Sindhu called on him at his official residence.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, noted that Sindhu has become the pride of the nation by winning the world championships.

Sindhu, who was accompanied by her parents and coach Pullela Gopichand, showed her gold medal to KCR and also presented him two badminton racquets.

KCR felicitated Sindhu with shawl and a flower bouquet.

"Rigorous practice, concentration and dedication are needed to reach the top. One cannot reach this stage without lots of hard work. Sindhu's parents, being national sportspersons themselves, have groomed her well. Gopichand gave good coaching," the Chief Minister said.