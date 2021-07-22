KCR directs ministers, officials to stay alert amid heavy rains

Due to heavy inflows from the catchment areas, projects' gates have been lifted in the upper riparian states, leading to waters reaching into Telangana.

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) Amid heavy rainfall in Telangana and massive inflows from upper riparian states into Godavari and Krishna rivers, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday instructed ministers and MLAs to remain in their districts to monitor the flood situation from time to time.

Rao issued his directions to legislators especially in the constituencies through which these rivers flow.

Likewise, he also directed Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and cadres to be available at the Telangana Bhavan to monitor the situation.

"Along with officials in the catchments areas, TRS leadership from gram sarpanch to the ministers should ensure that people are not put to any hardship," said the Chief Minister.

As heavy rain forecast is there for the next two days, Rao suggested people not to venture out and exercise caution.

The CM urged public representatives to be on high alert and take necessary measures.

Rao highlighted that the intensity of flood is increasing in the Godavari catchment areas due to heavy rains in the upper reaches of SRSP.

He instructed Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy to monitor preventive measures at Balkonda Assembly segment and Nizamabad district where heavy rains are being witnessed.

Similarly, Rao directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to depute NDRF teams to Nirmal town which is submerged in water.

District collectors, superintendents of police, revenue officials and R&B officers have been directed to undertake preventive measures in the Godavari catchment areas.

The CM urged people to watch out for swollen lakes and rivulets which are overflowing and breaching due to heavy rains.

