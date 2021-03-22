KCR directs officials to complete works on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme by December

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed the Water Resources Department officials to complete the works on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by end of this year.



He also directed the officials to complete the pending projects in Krishna Basin.

Rao held a high-level review meeting here on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan on the progress of works on the PRLIS.

"Certain vested interested have created problems and obstacles in the completion of the Palamuru Rangareddy project by filing cases in the courts and getting stay orders. But we are going ahead with the works with more determination. We have completed on going pending projects like Kalwakurty, Nettempad, Bhima and also Jurala and turned 11 lakh acres in southern Palamuru as fertile lands," he said, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"There are some unfinished works to be completed. Works should be continued taking inspiration from the Kaleswaram Project. In any case, the works on the PRLIS should be completed by this December," he added.

The Chief Minister said Krishna water should be diverted to make Palamuru full of fertile and crop yielding land. He discussed with the ministers and officials about the land acquisition to be taken up for the Lift Irrigation Scheme, rehabilitation measures, construction of the sub-stations, digging of the canals, setting up of the pumps and related works. (ANI)