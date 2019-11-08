KCR government trying to mislead HC regarding TSRTC employees' strike: BJP spokesperson Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): BJP's state unit spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government in the state, saying it is trying to mislead the High Court through its statement regarding the strike of TSRTC employees.

Ravula Sridhar said: "The state government is misleading the people of the Telangana and surprisingly has even tried to mislead the High Court. I demand Chief Minister Rao to check what the officials have submitted in the court."



"At least now after the High Court's comments, the government should invite the RTC unions to hold discussions and sort out the issue," said Sridhar.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve over the one-month long strike.

The HC also expressed its displeasure over the mismatch of information about the TSRTC in the government's submission before it and posted the case for hearing on November 11.

Sridhar also claimed the Congress party is holding protests and trying to take out a rally to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum on the country's economic situation.

"It is completely disgusting. The Congress-led UPA government had made the country's economy fall during its tenure. The public have already rejected the Congress party," he said. (ANI)

