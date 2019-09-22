KCR govt spent funds without Assembly approval: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief K Laxman on Sunday accused the state government of spending funds without taking the approval of the State Assembly.

"The CAG has found fault in the state budget. It has shown that the money was spent without the Assembly's approval. They have also shown the loan obtained as a revenue source," Laxman told ANI.



The BJP leader also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to cover up his government's failure by questioning the Centre.

He slammed the TRS-led state government for not implementing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, 10 per cent Backward Class reservation, Prime Minister Housing Scheme.

"Even the funds given by the central government are diverted and not being spent for the development of SC/ST and backward classes," he said.

He also took on the government over debt on the state worth more than Rupees 3 lakh crores. (ANI)