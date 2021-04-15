KCR has not fulfilled promises to people from backward sections: National Backward Castes Welfare Association

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Dasu Suresh, official spokesperson of the National Backward Castes Welfare Association, on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao had not fulfilled many of his promises to the backward and poor sections.



He said that for the last six years the Chief Minister has not paid a visit to the poor communities living in rural areas of Warangal.

"It was six years back when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a part of his campaign for the elections, visited Warangal Rural and met downtrodden and weaker sections. He talked to the people to address their problems and made promises to them that permanent houses will be constructed for the homeless in that area. It is been more than six years since KCR has become the Chief Minister of Telangana and in these years, he has not even once visited the communities where he had promised to give permanent houses to the poor and downtrodden," Dasu Suresh said.

He said recently Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) for Telangana State KT Rama Rao visited Warangal for inaugurating some developmental works.

Dasu said he and people from the downtrodden sections tried to meet him to make him aware of the actual situation in the area where many have become homeless due to the heavy rains.

He said they wanted to request him to sanction them the double bedroom flats that were being given by the government to the poor people.

He said it was "very unfortunate" that when KTR's convoy arrived in Warangal, a group of police personnel grabbed them and "pushed them to a corner".

"Though there were many Dalit women with us, we were handled by male police personnel. I couldn't find even a single woman police personnel in that area."

He alleged that police lathi-charged the poor people.

"Instead of understanding the problems that people are facing and instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people, he is trying to suppress the voice of the those who try to question him," he said.

"When the government is unable to provide for the poor and downtrodden people of Telangana with basic needs like food, shelter and clothing, what good are those inaugurations at the junctions of Warangal?" he asked.

Suresh alleged that all development works are taking place only in those areas where the TRS party leaders are holding properties.

"The people from poor backgrounds are being treated very badly in the state and the government is not ready to listen to the problems of the poor," he alleged. (ANI)

