KCR orders for early completion of Yadadri temple renovation

The Chief Minister visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple (also known as the Yadadri temple) on Monday night to inspect the renovation works. He examined the newly-installed lighting system in the temple premises.

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to complete the renovation works of Yadadri temple in two-and-a-half months.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, instructed the officials concerned to complete the works as early as possible to ensure that even if lakhs of pilgrims come at one go, it should ensure their "darshan".

The Chief Minister, who reached Yadadri after a visit to Warangal, said since Covid-19 is under control, the works on the temple should speed up and all the works should be completed simultaneously.

He went around the temple ring road and examined the works. Later, he had a darshan and took blessings from the Vedic scholars. He enquired about the constructions in the temple and outside.

He held a review meeting with the temple authorities and other officials and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of lands under the ring road.

He enquired about the works relating to queue complex, escalators, ornamental elevation, land scalping, BT road, Pushkarini, Kalyan Katta and car parking.

He asked the officials to complete the entire works within two-and-a-half months. He said wherever works are not being completed on time, the working agencies should be changed.

The Chief Minister said Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) should invite tenders for cottages and wanted the works to be given to the agencies who can do a wonderful job.

KCR has ambitious plans to develop Yadadri as a mega spiritual centre like Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The government had launched the project at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore in 2017. It was scheduled to be completed by May 2018 but the works were delayed due to various reasons.

Covid pandemic led to further delay in completion of the works. Earlier this year, the Chief Minister had directed the officials concerned to complete the works by May but due to the second wave of the pandemic this deadline was also missed.

--IANS

ms/dpb