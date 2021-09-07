KCR reviews Telangana flood situation from Delhi

Rao spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over the phone to review the situation and issued directions. The Chief Minister wanted the District Collectors and the state administration to remain alert and take appropriate measures.

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who is on a visit to New Delhi, on Tuesday reviewed the situation in the state in view of heavy rains.

With rivulets and lakes overflowing due to incessant rains, Rao directed that departments be alerted to minimise the inconvenience to people in flood-affected villages and mandals.

Since continuous rains are likely to affect the electricity supply, roads, storm water drains, KCR directed the officials of departments concerned to be put on alert.

Municipal administration, panchayat raj, roads and buildings, and electricity departments were directed to alert the entire staff, from the officials to employees working at the lowest level.

The Chief Minister has instructed that since projects, lakes and tanks are overflowing due to heavy rains, steps must be taken to ensure that people living in low-lying areas do not suffer. He directed that the officials of Water Resources department be asked to remain alert.

KCR also directed the state Chief Secretary to undertake rescue and relief measures in affected areas by making alternate arrangements. He said in view of the alert by the Meteorological department, disaster management teams must be kept ready to rescue those stranded in affected areas.

The Chief Minister urged the public representatives to help the affected people in coordination with the state administration.

He appealed to the people in rain-affected areas not to come out of their houses in view of incessant rains.

