KCR seeks land for Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the PM who responded positively and gave an assurance that land would be allotted for the purpose.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also invited Modi for the inauguration of Yadadri temple.

The state government has taken up the renovation of the Yadadri temple as a prestigious programme. He told the PM that the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple would be held in October or November. The PM responded positively and gave clear assurance that he would attend the inaugural programme, the CMO added.

