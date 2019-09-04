KCR to implement 30-day action plan to develop Telangana villages

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced to implement a 30-day special action plan to develop the villages in the state.

The 30-day action plan consists of programmes such as -

1) Cleaning up all the government buildings, like Schools and Anganwadis, offices etc

2) Repairing drains, cleaning drainages and remove waste from the drains.3) Removal of the stagnant water.4) Arranging tractors to transport saplings and removal of the garbage.5) Identify land in all the villages to create a dumping yard.6) Select a suitable land for having permanent plant nursery in the village.7) Levy Rs 500 fine on those dumping garbage on roads and public placesBesides, about seven days exclusively will be allocated under the 30-day programme to solve electricity-related issues.The state administration would also provide funds to the village from the budget. Funds will be procured from Central Finance Commission grants, general taxes of the Gram Panchayat, from NREGA, Corporate Social Responsibility funds, and from donors.K Chandrasekhar Rao also announced that 100 flying squads including senior officers will be formed all over the state for surprise visits to the gram panchayats after the 30-day programme and added "those villages, which reached the target, will be rewarded while those fail to reach the target will be punished.(ANI)