KCR to lay foundation stone for TRS office in Delhi on Sep 2

Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the President of TRS, presided over the meeting, which took several decisions on organisational issues.

The decision was taken at the party's state executive meeting here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's office in Delhi on September 2.

TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao told reporters after the meeting that the TRS office in Delhi will come up on 1,200 square meters, and the party has received all permissions for the construction.

The entire TRS executive, MPs, ministers and state legislators will attend the foundation laying ceremony.

Rama Rao said the executive decided to inaugurate party's district unit offices in 32 districts in October during Dasara festival. He said barring Hyderabad and Warangal, the construction of party offices in all districts has been completed.

The executive also decided to hold a party plenary towards the end of October or early November. The dates will be finalised after taking in view the Covid-19 situation. The event will mark completion of two decades by the party.

The party could not hold plenary meet in April last year and this year due to the pandemic. KTR, as the leader is popularly known, noted that since the formation of the party in 2001, it has been holding the plenary every year with participation by lakhs of people.

He said all organisational elections of the party will be completed in September. Gram panchayat and ward committees of the party across the state will be constituted on September 2. After this mandal, municipal, town and district committees will be formed. After electing new committees at all levels, a new state executive will be constituted.

Replying to a query, KTR said the executive did not discuss the bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. "TRS has won many elections in last 20 years. This is a small bypoll for us," he said while exuding confidence that people will bless the TRS.

He slammed the opposition parties for trying to stall implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' pilot project in Huzurabad.

On the demands by BJP and Congress to launch 'BC Bandhu' and similar schemes for other weaker sections, KTR dared both the parties to launch 'Dalit Bandhu' in the states ruled by them.

He said since Dalits are the bottom of the pyramid, the TRS government launched a scheme for their social and economic empowerment. "On demands for BC Bandhu and similar schemes for others, the government will take a decision," he added.

