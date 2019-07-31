KCR to soon perform Mahasudarshan Yagam at Yadadri

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to perform Mahasudarshan Yagam at Yadadri.

Rao discussed the arrangements to be made for the 'yagna' with Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Tuesday, a statement from the Chief Minister's office read.



It was decided to perform the 'yaga' in 100 acres of 'yagna vatika' with 1048 'yagna kundals'. Thousands of Rithviks and three thousand assistants will participate in the 'yagna'.

Peetaadhipathis of Vaishnava Peetham in India and abroad including Badrinath, Srirangam, and Jagannath, Tirupati and other holy places will be invited, besides all the Central government heads, all Chief Ministers, Governors, Ministers and all gurus of all Hindu sects.

Arrangements will be made for the lakhs of devotees who will participate in the event. (ANI)