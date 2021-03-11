Kedarnath temple portals to open on May 17

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Portals of the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district will be opened for pilgrims on May 17, Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board informed on Thursday.



According to the Devasthanam Board, the idol of Lord Shiva, which was moved to his winter abode Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath, will be reinstalled at Kedarnath on May 14 and the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open at 5 am on May 17.

The portals were closed in November last year for the winter season. (ANI)

