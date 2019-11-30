Keep ego, personal aspirations aside: Kamat to Thackeray

Panaji, Nov 30 (IANS) Egos, high-handedness and self-centric aspirations must be kept aside to run a successful coalition government, former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said here on Saturday.

"I have experienced it and have completed five-year term as the Chief Minister," said Kamat, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly.

He congratulated newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won the trust vote earlier during the day.

"I am confident the alliance government of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena, supported by other like-minded parties, will work effectively with the common minimum programme. I am sure this government will be of the people, by the people and for the people and will win peoples confidence soon," Kamat said.

The Thackeray-led Maharasahtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would last the full term, he added. As the Chief Minister of a Congress-led coalition in 2007-2012, Kamat survived several attempts to destablise his government and completed full five-year tenure in office. maya/pcj