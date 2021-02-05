'Keep fighting': Kanhaiya supports Greta

New Delhi : The Delhi Police filed a first information report against the 'pro-Khalistan' creators of a 'toolkit', which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a 'social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India'.

Following this, famous student leader-turned-politician Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted his support to the climate activist -- Greta Thunberg.

He wrote, "Dear @GretaThunberg welcome to the club! An FIR against you by Delhi Police, at the direction of Jay Shahs father, is proof that you are fighting the good fight & are on the right side of history! Many of my friends are already in prison as part of it! Keep fighting!"

The Delhi Police's action comes in the backdrop of support extended by global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and Thunberg to the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Lending her support to the farmers' agitation, the teen activist had shared 'a toolkit for those who want to help'.

'Here's a toolkit if you want to help,' tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

On Thursday, the teen activist took to Twitter, saying, 'I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.'