Keeping J&K under Central rule well-thought move: Modi

Modi's announcement came two days after the Parliament approved repealing of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcating the region in two Union Territories -- Jammu with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

"The decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well-thought over decision. Since Governor's rule was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, state administration has been directly in touch with Centre due to which the effects of good governance can be seen on ground," Modi said in an address to the nation.

It was the Prime Minister's first address to the nation after the historic announcement for Jammu and Kashmir.