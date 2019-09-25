Kejriwal announces 200 units of free electricity scheme for tenants in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojna' for the tenants living in Delhi, under which 200 units of electricity will be free.

"Under this scheme, prepaid meters will be installed at rented accommodations which will be programmed in a way that up to 200 units of electricity will be free. Above 200 units, the charges will be the same for them as for residents. This will be applicable only for domestic use," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.The tenant has to contact their area's electricity provider and the officials will home deliver the prepaid meters after collecting the required documents. The contact number for the BSES Yamuna Power Limited is 9122, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited is 19123 and for TATA Power Delhi Distribution is 19124.To avail the benefits of the scheme, the tenant has to submit two documents to acquire the prepaid meter connection. First is the Rent Agreement copy or rent receipt copy and second is the address id proof. He also mentioned that No Objection Certificate (NOC) certificate from the owner will not be necessary."The prepaid meters will be installed with a sticker on them to ensure that the user is a tenant. This was a long-standing demand and we were working on it for many months. I hope that this hassle-free Yojna will solve some of their problems," he said.The tenants will also have to pay Rs 3000 as the security deposit for the connection which will be returned to the consumer after he/she stops using the meter. (ANI)