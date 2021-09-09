Kejriwal back in Delhi after 10-day vipassana camp in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to the national capital after attending a 10-day vipassana camp in Jaipur.

Kejriwal finished his session on Wednesday. The other meditation practitioners present there clicked their pictures with the Delhi CM as he came out.

As he left the camp, Kejriwal was seen taking out some money from his pocket which he donated at the centre.