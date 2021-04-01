Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on Fri amid Covid surge

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with other officials of the health department will attend the meeting.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at his residence at 4 p.m. on Friday to review the situation.

Action plan to control the Covid-19 surge, current state of the vaccination drive in the national capital, containment zones, availability of beds in the hospitals, mapping of Covid cases through sero-survey etc. will be discussed in the meeting.

Worried about the resurgence of Covid-19 in Delhi, Kejriwal had directed the health officials to ensure that the people of the national capital don't face any problems related to the pandemic.

According to the Delhi government, the number of beds in 33 big hospitals of Delhi have been increased by 25 per cent, from 1,705 to 2,547.

The number of ICU beds have also been increased by 230. Till March 30, there were 608 ICU beds which have now been increased to 838.

More than 80,000 tests are been carried out everyday in the national capital, according to the health department of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal has also asked the authorities to take strict action against people flouting the Covid-19 guidelines, especially against those not wearing masks in public places.

