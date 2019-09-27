Kejriwal clears deployment of 5.5k ex-home guards in buses

The appointment of marshals in buses will start from Diwali, said Kejriwal.

In a meeting at his residence, Kejriwal appealed to the former home guards to protect women in buses with all sincerity.

"The move has been announced to ensure the safety of women in the city. Marshals have also been appointed in cluster buses for the first time," he said.

On Friday, thousands of former home guards had arrived at the chief minister's residence.

Addressing them, Kejriwal said: "I hope that you will work to protect women, and you will take full responsibility for women safety in Delhi buses. If a woman is harassed, it is your responsibility to stop the perpetrators and hand them over to the police."

"The DTC only has marshals in the evening shift at the moment. It has been decided to deploy marshals in the morning shift in buses. Marshals will now be appointed in both the shifts as well as in buses running under the cluster scheme," he added.