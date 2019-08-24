Kejriwal condoles Arun Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

"Arun Jaitley's death has come across as a shock for the entire country. He was a fine politician, a very good orator, a fine legal mind and a good advocate. He contributed a lot to the country. His demise has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill," Kejriwal said.



"My own personal relations with him were very good. The public of Delhi will miss him as he belonged to the city. I pray to God that his family members get the strength to tide over this difficult time," he added.

Arun Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)

