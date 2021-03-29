Kejriwal, Delhi LG extend Holi greetings, urge to follow Covid norms

Kejriwal urged all to celebrate the occasion at home, avoid public gatherings and follow norms as prescribed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view Covid-19 surge.

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Monday and advised people to follow Covid norms.

The Chief Minister had on Sunday announced that he will not be attending any public gathering on the occasion of Holi celebration, and advised Delhiites to do the same.

"Happy Holi to all the countrymen, this festival of colors brought immense happiness in the lives of all of you," Kejriwal tweets.

Kejriwal's another tweet in Punjabi language, read, "Millions of greetings to you and your family on this auspicious day of Hola Mohalla.

"Stay away from Corona and take care of yourself and your family, the Chief Minister stated.

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal also urged people of the city to celebrate festivals at homes in view of growing Covid -19 cases in the city for the last three weeks.

"The people of Delhi are urged that in view of the Corona epidemic, these festivals should be celebrated at home and keep themselves and others safe by following the guidelines and rules for prevention of Covid," Baijal tweets.

Delhi registered 1,881 new infected cases of the coronavirus disease and 9 related deaths in the last 24 hours, which have pushed the national capital's cumulative positive cases to 6,57,715, the health department's bulletin showed till Sunday night.

Around 952 people have recovered from the viral disease and 79,936 samples were tested on Sunday.

The city has been witnessing a gradual rise in the number of Covid cases over the past few days. It recorded 1,558 cases on Saturday, while 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday.

