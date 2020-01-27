Kejriwal did nothing for clean air in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday accused the AAP government led by Chief Arvind Kejriwal of ignoring the menace of pollution in the national capital and doing nothing to improve the public transport system.

He also alleged that people are not serious about pollution and not questioning the government on this issue.

"Due to pollution, the citizen's life is being threatened with deadly diseases and doctors say the life expectation of the people is decreasing," he warned.

Dikshit also said that when Congress came to power in 1998, the city had only 22 sq km of greenery and after 25 years, the green belt increased to more than 300 sq kilometre. He said that then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit transformed the Delhi transport system from diesel to CNG and more than one crore vehicles were systematically went on clean energy. The Congress leader said that in 1998, Delhi's air was so much polluted that people's face went black but due to systematic effort of the Congress governments, the city air became clean. "But now the AAP government is not serious... it is blaming farmers' stubble burning for the pollution... but from 1998 to 2013, farmers also existed," he added. miz/vd