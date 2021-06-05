Kejriwal didn't accept mistake but corrected it: Prahlad Patel

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday thanked the Delhi Chief Minister for removing the national flags behind him during press conferences, which minister alleged had incorrect color proportion and putting flags with correct color proportion.



Patel said, Kejriwal did not accept his mistake but he has corrected it.

He said, "If someone makes a mistake, he accepts it before he corrects it, but But Kejriwal did not accept his mistake but he has corrected it."

"I thank Kejriwal Ji for this, but if he would have accepted it, it would have been a matter of honor for the national flag, it would have been his nobility because we are all sitting here taking the oath of the constitution," he added.

Kejriwal has held continuous digital press conferences and whenever he addresses the media, there are always two tricolors behind him for which Union Minister Patel objected and said tricolors should have been put as per the rules.

For this, the Union Minister had written to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and said the green part has been increased except the white part in the two national flags that are being put in the back of Arvind Kejriwal's during the press conferences, it violates the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Patel had also appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to correct it. (ANI)

