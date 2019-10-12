Kejriwal failed as CM: Manoj Tiwari on Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday mocked the odd-even scheme initiated by the AAP government, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal has 'failed' as the Chief Minister since he has accepted that public transport is in a very bad state in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal has totally failed as a Chief Minister. He is lying to Delhiites that the condition of the city is getting better day by day. He himself has accepted that public transport in Delhi is in a very bad state," Tiwari told ANI.He claimed that the Odd and Even scheme is a very bad strategy and said that the scheme is possible only when there will be a proper transport system in the national capital.Stating that there is a need to have a better way to deal with pollution, BJP MP said: "As we are not in power in Delhi, only Kejriwal is responsible for the poor condition of the city. We all should join hands to tackle pollution."The Odd and Even will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15.In September, Kejriwal had announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme in November in anticipation of the smog, Delhi faces each winter due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states.Under the Odd-Even scheme, the government mandates road rationing to permit the use of vehicles with odd and even-numbered registration plates on odd and even days of the week. The move is aimed at limiting vehicular emissions into the air during a period when Delhi is already facing incoming smoke due to crop stubble burning. (ANI)