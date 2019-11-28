Kejriwal for Delhi transport sector being recognized globally

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government wants the capital's transport sector to be recognized internationally, as he flagged off 100 new buses from the Rajghat Bus Depot.

In his address at the occasion, Kejriwal said the buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV, and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled.

"A total of 329 buses have already been flagged off in the previous months," he said.

"I believe that with the induction of new buses, the lack of and irregularity in public transportation in Delhi will be resolved. "Just like the transformations that have happened in the health and education sectors in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognized internationally. The people of Delhi will be proud of our transport sector," he added. nks/bc