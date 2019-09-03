Kejriwal for expediting lawyer's welfare

"My government is committed to the welfare of advocates. We have set aside Rs 50 crore for various welfare schemes of advocates in this year's budget. I have directed the Law Department to expedite its implementation," Kejriwal tweeted.

This came days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed the Chief Secretary to ensure an expeditious resolution of issues relating to the welfare scheme for advocates. Baijal took note of the media reports claiming that notifications and implementation of some welfare schemes of advocates are pending.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal in February had announced multiple welfare schemes for the lawyers, including an annual allocation of Rs 50 crore in Delhi's budget.