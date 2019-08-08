Kejriwal fulfilled all 70 poll promises: AAP

Speaking to the media, AAP spokesperson Atishi said it was the first time that a party has actually kept the sanctity of manifestos.

The claim came after Chief Minister Kejriwal on Thursday announced the Delhi Cabinet has given its nod to set up 11,000 free WiFi hotspots across the city.

Free WiFi for all was a key campaign promise of the Aam Aadmi Party in the run up to the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.

"With the announcement of free WiFi for all, Kejriwal has now fulfilled every single promise made to the people of Delhi. During the run up to the 2015 election, the party had released a 70-point action plan," Atishi said.

She stressed that it is an important moment in Indian politics. "Why do people not trust politicians? Because parties come and go, manifestos come and go, governments come and go, but the promises made by politicians always remain unfulfilled. When Arvind Kejriwal had made promises on electricity, water, schools, hospitals in 2015, he was mocked by some. Today, before the five year term has even ended, all our promises are being fulfilled."