Kejriwal govt's distinction is that it tops chart of liars: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Campaigning for BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on February 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that his government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars.

"Various surveys are conducted across the country. One government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But Kejriwal's government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars," Shah said while addressing a rally here.



Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8 while votes will be counted on February 11.

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. (ANI)