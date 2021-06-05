'Kejriwal govt's decision to open markets on odd-even formula is irrational'

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to further liberalise the terms and conditions for opening of the markets in the national capital from June 7, asserting that the traders were unhappy with the unlocking process announced by the Chief Minister.

The saffron party demanded that all the shops be allowed to open with changes in the timings.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Saturday said that Arvind Kewjriwal government's decision to open markets on odd-even formula is irrational and will not give relief to traders.

"Traders were completely unhappy with the odd-even formula announced by the Delhi government and said the current formula was unworkable and a nightmare to implement.

In addition to these, banquet halls, catering services and restaurants should also be allowed to operate with Covid related protocols in place," Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri added that the conditions announced by the Chief Minister to unlock the national capital from June 7 are unacceptable to the traders of Delhi.

"Traders had already conveyed to the Delhi Government that the odd-even formula was not feasible and despite that this was being implemented. It will be a nightmare for everyone in the administration and among the traders to implement this odd-even formula across markets in Delhi," he said.

Bidhuri pointed out that there is an urgent need for Baijal to intervene and work out some other formula which is easy to implement and satisfies the traders also.

Bidhuri suggested that instead of implementing the odd-even formula, the Government should instead reduce the timings of the markets and allow all markets and shops to open.

"The wholesale markets could be allowed to open at 11 and shut by 5 pm and the retail markets could open at 1 pm and shut down by 8 pm. Similarly, restaurants should also be allowed to open from 6 pm to 11 pm,a he suggested.

In addition to this, he said the Traders Associations should be entrusted with the task of implementing the Covid-related protocols and if any kind of violations are found then strict action should be taken.

