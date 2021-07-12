'Kejriwal has done PhD in lying': Anil Vij targets AAP over water sharing row

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has yet again lashed out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that "the AAP chief has done PhD in lying".



Vij alleged that Kejriwal had kept surplus oxygen and lied about it even during the COVID period and is once again making false allegations against Haryana regarding water distribution.

During a pressing conference, Vij said, "Haryana is continuously supplying 1049 cusecs of water to Delhi through Munak Canal and the Chief Minister of Delhi is making baseless allegations against Haryana by misleading the people of Delhi to hide the internal malpractices and failures of his government."

The Home Minister admitted that there is a water shortage due to the delay in monsoons, but said that Haryana is giving extra water to Delhi than its due share. "Even if there is water shortage, Haryana is managing it itself," he said.

Talking of the possible third wave of COVID, Vij said that the state is alert for the possible third wave of coronavirus and has made full preparations.

"In addition, we have learned from the gaps of the first and second wave of COVID and made arrangements for the third wave accordingly. There was a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID so we instructed all the Civil Hospitals of the state to set up oxygen plants so that the possible third wave can be dealt with efficiently," he said.

He also said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the state have been instructed to visit hospitals and conduct a reality check with regard to the functioning of oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilators and has been instructed to redressed any shortage.

Apart from this, Vij has given instructions to the authorities to bring piped gas to every bed.

Vij also commented on the farmers' movement and said that everyone has the right to peacefully hold agitation, conduct processions, and hold hunger strikes, however, if anyone commits violence under the guise of agitation, legal action will be taken against the offender.

Apart from this, there will be a check on aggressive processions, he added.

Regarding the attack on the vehicle of the Deputy Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha recently, Vij said that instructions have been given to the IG of Hisar range to collect information on this matter and further action will be taken after complete information is received. (ANI)

