Kejriwal holds roadshow, fails to file nomination

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow with his wife and his two children in tow along with Aam Aadmi Party leaders and supporters, but could not file his nomination papers during the day as planned due to delay.

Kejriwal will now file his nomination on Tuesday -- the last day for filing of papers -- from the New Delhi constituency for the February 8 Assembly polls.

He earlier paid obeisance at the Valmiki Mandir here before hopping on to an open jeep for the roadshow.

Failing to file his nomination before the 3 p.m. deadline, Kejriwal later announced that he will file his papers with the Returning Officer at the Jamnagar House on Tuesday.

"Today, I had to file the nomination and the office closes at 3 p.m. but I saw so much love from the people (in the roadshow) that I did not want to end this. I was told at 2 p.m. that we are behind schedule and I should stop here. But I was not able to leave you people alone midway like this. The roadshow is ending now as the police permission is over. Tomorrow morning, I will go with my family to file the nomination. I am thankful to all for giving so much love and support. You have walked a long distance with me," Kejriwal said.

Apart from his wife Sunita Kejriwal and their two children, Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in an open vehicle as a sea of supporters holding brooms (the party's election symbol) and placards walked along.

Amid heavy security during the roadshow, the participants chanted the Aam Aadmi Party's election slogan -- "Acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal". Many supporters were seen dancing to the tune of the party theme song.

Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time -- having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.

Interestingly, ahead of the 2015 elections Kejriwal had filed his nomination on the same date, January 20 that year.

In 2013, when the AAP fought its maiden election, Kejriwal had visited the same Valmiki temple before filing his nomination.

Recalling the 2013 elections, Kejriwal earlier tweeted: "It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again (after) taking the blessings of sage Valmiki, I will go to file my nomination."

Both the Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates against the AAP supremo.

During the roadshow christened 'Walk With Kejriwal', thousands of supporters walked with the AAP supremo from the Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg Metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg, Connaught Place Inner Circle and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Addressing party leaders and supporters at the end of the roadshow, Kejriwal said he was "touched" by the overwhelming support.

"We have worked really hard in these five years to improve the lives of Delhi people. We have tried to improve the lives of all sections of people, including children, elderly and women. We have worked with sheer honesty, and today marks the beginning of gearing up for the next five years."

"I hope people are happy with Delhi's development since 2015.... I hope that you will bless us the same way as you blessed us five years back," he said.

He appealed to his supporters to go door to door to urge people to vote for the AAP.

nks/tsb/bg