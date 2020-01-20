Kejriwal holds roadshow ahead of filing nomination from New Delhi seat

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow while on his way to file nomination from New Delhi assembly seat.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he will be filing his nomination from New Delhi Constituency for the post of Chief Minister today to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in national capital.Speaking to ANI he said, "We fought elections in 2013 for the first time. Then in 2015, now five years have completed. I feel satisfaction that we have worked a lot in these five years. I think Delhiites will give us another chance to work for another five years."Arvind Kejriwal sought his parents' blessing ahead of filing nomination from New Delhi assembly seat.The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.AAP is the first among three major contenders in Delhi to declare all 70 candidates for the assembly polls which will be held on February 8. The party had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.(ANI)