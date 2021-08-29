Kejriwal in Jaipur to attend 10-day Vipassana camp

Kejriwal came here by an IndiGo flight and went straight to Vipassana centre. Here, he shall spare his time to attend Vipassana sessions and shall not be attending any kind of political meetings during his stay here.

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reached Jaipur to attend a 10-day Vipassana camp at a meditation centre situated here.

In fact, mobile phones, TV, newspapers, laptops are banned in this centre and hence Delhi CM will be unable to use them too.

The Delhi CMO shared the information about Kejriwal's visit to Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot welcomed the neighbouring state CM to Jaipur.

In his tweet, he said, "I welcome the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, in Jaipur. Thank you for inquiring about my health and sharing your good wishes. I am glad that you chose Rajasthan for Vipassana and health benefits. I wish you good health."

