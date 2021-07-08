Kejriwal inaugurates genome sequencing lab at Hospital for detection of COVID variants

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated a new genome sequencing lab at ILBS Hospital for detection of COVID variants.



"Results will come in 3-4 days. We can quickly detect a new variant. This lab is probably the only lab of its kind in northern India," Kejriwal told the reporters.

He also took Twitter to inform people about the inauguration of the second Genome Sequencing facility of the Delhi Government.

"In view of the preparations for the future, today the second Genome Sequencing facility of the Delhi Government has been started in ILBS. With the help of these labs, the identification and severity of any new variant of coronavirus can be detected. Delhiites will get a lot of benefit from this technology of science during the Corona period," tweeted Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, the chief minister inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and said genetic analyses will be helpful in the third wave.

The genome sequencing laboratory can identify variants of COVID-19.

Addressing the media at the event, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "The people of Delhi will be benefitted from it. The genetic analyses will be helpful in the third wave. We were dependent on the Central government's lab at NCDC till now and we had to send all our samples to that lab. Machine for genome sequencing has been brought in LNJP. Through this machine, we can analyse the variants of coronavirus. If we get to know which variant it is, it will help in taking action and framing strategies." (ANI)

