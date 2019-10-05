Kejriwal launches campaign to make Delhi pothole-free

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a campaign to make Delhi pothole-free which will be undertaken by the Public Works Department under his government.

"Campaign to make Delhi pothole-free will begin from today by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government. 50 MLAs will inspect 20-25 km of road accompanied by an engineer. The MLAs will click pictures of the potholes and upload its location and detail on an app," Kejriwal said in a tweet.



The Delhi government has also prepared a software which will have important data related to the roads in the city. The repair work will then make use of this database.

"Delhi has few roads under Delhi government (PWD), but millions of vehicles run on them every day. To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

