Kejriwal launches 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign to vaccinate all above 45 yrs within 4 weeks

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): With the aim to vaccinate all people above 45 years against COVID-19 in Delhi within the next four weeks, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign on Monday.



Briefing the mediapersons, Kejriwal said, "We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Our goal is within four weeks if there is no shortage of vaccines, all the people above 45 years of age will be vaccinated in Delhi. The central government is providing vaccine doses for beneficiaries of this age group."

The chief minister said there are around 57 lakhs people above 45 years in Delhi. Among them, 27 lakhs have been administered the first dose. The rest 30 lakh people still remain to be vaccinated with the first dose.

"The problem is the vaccination centres designated for people above 45 years are getting less response. Now we will reach people and ask them to go to their polling stations which generally remain within walking distance. There are around 280 wards in Delhi. The campaign will start with 70 wards on today. In every week 70 weeks will be covered," stated Kejriwal.

The chief minister said the booth level officers (BLO) are being trained for this purpose. The BLOs will reach every home and enquire about people above 45 years. These officials will inform about the slots for vaccination at the nearest booth. If a person refuses to go to the vaccination centres, the BLOs will request him and try to convince him in this regard.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.5 per cent, the lowest since March 9. The cumulative case count has gone up to 14,29,244 and the death toll is at 24,591.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi stand at 5,889 which is the lowest after March 25.

The bulletin said 1,189 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period taking total recoveries to 13,98,764.

Delhi has 11,557 containment zones. The fatality rate is at 1.72 per cent and the recovery rate increased to 97.86 per cent. A total of 76,857 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and over 1.97 crore tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)