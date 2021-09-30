Kejriwal misleading people of Punjab, failed to fulfil promise on mohalla clinics in Delhi:Sukhbir Badal

By Ajit K Jha

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his promise of opening 16,000 'Mohalla Clinics' in Punjab if AAP comes to power in the state and said he should first fulfil his promise made to the people of the national capital.



Speaking to ANI, Badal alleged that Kejriwal was misleading the people of Punjab with his promises and said the AAP has failed to name its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

Later speaking at an event, Badal said Kejriwal has failed to fulfil the promise of mohalla clinics in Delhi. He also asked why Kejriwal and not a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party from Punjab was making such promises.

He said the AAP government "had built 480 mohalla clinics in Delhi out of 1,000 promised" and alleged that 270 such clinics were not working.

"AAP had promised to build a total of 1,000 mohalla clinics in the national capital but it has built only 440 and out of this 270 are not working. Kejriwal should fulfil the promises in Delhi first and then concentrate on any other state," Badal told ANI.

"If Kejriwal is making promises of building 16,000 clinics in the state, then from where he will bring 16,000 doctors? Why Kejriwal is making promises to the Punjab people as he is the chief minister of Delhi?" he asked.

Badal asked if AAP does not have a leader from Punjab who can become the face of the party in the state.

"Why Delhi Chief Minister is taking guarantee of the development of Punjab? Isn't there any other Punjabi leader in AAP who can become the face of Punjab and make promises to the people of this state? Why any other Punjabi leader from AAP is not taking guarantees and making promises to the people of Punjab? Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi, if AAP wins the elections in Punjab and the elected leader does not fulfil these promises during his period of governance, then will Arvind Kejriwal take responsibility?" he asked.

The SAD leader also targeted Kejriwal over the situation in Delhi during the second wave of COVID-19.

"Everybody knows the situation of Delhi during the second wave of COVID-19. The national capital had fallen short of oxygen, ICU beds and many other facilities. The Gurudwara Committee took a lead and organised an oxygen camp in the national capital," he said.

Badal said the SAD government in Punjab had developed the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

"If we promised it during the time of elections, then we have also fulfilled those promises," he said.

He asked how many new hospitals have been opened by the AAP government in Delhi.

Punjab is slated to go for assembly elections early next year. (ANI)

