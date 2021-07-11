Kejriwal not in favour of Uttarakhand's progress, says BJP over free electricity remark

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Dushyant Gautam slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he does not want to see Uttarakhand progressing, over the latter's remark to provide free electricity to the state ahead of his visit to Dehradun on Sunday.



Kejriwal is visiting the state with a pitch to provide free electricity to the people of Uttarakhand.

Questioning Kejriwal on his previous promises of delivering free water to the people of national capital, he said, "Kejriwal had talked about free water, today there is no water for drinking in Delhi while liquor is being provided door to door. The Yamuna is lying dirty. He had promised to recover the river in five years but nothing has been done."

According to him, Arvind Kejriwal has lost the faith of the public.

Delhi CM on Saturday informed that he would be visiting Dehradun on Sunday and raised a question over people of Uttarakhand getting free power supply since they generate electricity unlike Delhi, which does not and still gets free supply.

"Uttarakhand itself generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun," Kejriwal said in a tweet ahead of the visit.

His visit comes around a time when Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand next year. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that 100 units of electricity will be provided free every month to domestic consumers. (ANI)