Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity if AAP voted to power in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to guarantee 300 units of free electricity to the people, with a special mention of farmers, while also offering to waive off old electricity bills if the party is voted to power in the state.



Stating that provision of 24-hour electricity shall take time, but assured that his government shall make it possible.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity."

He further said that those development aspects which have not been able to be accomplished since the past 70 years, were achieved by the AAP government in Delhi.

He assured that the party shall build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming apart from other issues in Uttarakhand.

"The tasks which have not been done in Uttarakhand for 70 years have been completed in Delhi. U'khand has decided to bring AAP to the state. I would like to promise that we will build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming, and more," said Kejriwal.

Taking a jibe at both the Congress and the ruling BJP, Kejriwal said that both the parties made an arrangement to loot the people of the state since 2000.

He further said that the ruling party does not have a chief minister, terming the current chief minister 'useless'.

The Delhi chief minister said, "Leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. Both parties have made an arrangement since the year 2000 to loot the state one after the other. The ruling party doesn't have CM. For the first time in 70 years, a party says its CM is useless."

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Dushyant Gautam slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he does not want to see Uttarakhand progressing, over the latter's remark to provide free electricity to the state ahead of his visit to Dehradun on Sunday.

Kejriwal is on a visit to the state with a pitch to provide free electricity to the people of Uttarakhand.

His visit comes around a time when Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand next year. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that 100 units of electricity will be provided free every month to domestic consumers. (ANI)

