Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity to each family ahead of Punjab assembly polls

Chandigarh [India], June 29 (ANI): In a major announcement ahead of Punjab assembly polls slated for the next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family in Punjab if it comes to power.



Making electricity as his pivotal poll plank, Kejriwal also promised to waive off all pending domestic electricity bills and restoration of the electricity connection.

"We will do three major works here (Punjab). First, we will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. Second, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived off and the connection of people will be restored. Third, 24-hour electricity supply will be provided," Kejriwal said.

Accusing the state government of working in connivance with power companies, Kejriwal added: "When we fought polls for the first time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The government was colluding with the electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there is 24-hr electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We have to do this in Punjab."

On the question of freebies, he said that in the initial days of his government, all the electricity companies were in the loss as per the CAG report, but now all the electricity companies are in profit.

Addressing the issue of unemployment in the state, the APP national convener said that he will come after two months and announce a new policy for the unemployed. (ANI)

