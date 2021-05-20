Kejriwal provides Rs 1 cr assistance to late Covid warrior's family

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of corona warrior late Sheoji Mishra, a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in English at a Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (RSBV) which facilitated the screening, movement, providing food, and temporary stay to migrant labourers during the Covid pandemic.

Kejriwal said that Mishra "continued to serve the people till his last breath."

"No life can be valued with money, but this financial assistance will provide some ease to the family of the Corona warrior and the Delhi government will also provide his elder son with a job and will stand beside his family for any help they might need in the future," Kejriwal announced.

The CM said that late Sheoji Mishra was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school and passed away after getting infected while being on Covid duty last year.

"I can understand the pain and grief of his family. While we cannot bring him back, I, on behalf of the Delhi government, have provided monetary support of Rs 1 crore."

Mishra is survived by his wife Saroj, elder son Piyush and younger son Ayush. His wife is a homemaker, while the elder son is preparing for a job and the younger son is a student of Class 12.

Kejriwal said that Mishra's elder son is preparing for a job, and the Delhi government will provide him a job. "We will also stand beside them in any assistance that they shall need in the future."

Mishra was posted as a TGT English at RSBV, Kalyanwas. The school functioned under Covid-19 duty to facilitate screening, movements, providing food, and temporary stay (night shelter) to the migrant labourers in the school. He got affected by Covid while on duty on June 4 and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital where he died on June 7 last year. He was a resident of Delhi and joined service in 1999.

--IANS

rak/bg