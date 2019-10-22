Kejriwal reiterates demand for Rs 5,000 cr from centre for MCD

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reiterated the demand that the central government should pay Rs 5,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"The central government should pay Rs 5,000 crore to the MCD. In both the centre and the MCD, BJP is in power. They should at least co-operate among themselves. We (AAP) don't have any problem if they directly pay the money to the MCD. All we want is that work is done in the city," Kejriwal said during a press conference here.

Kejriwal has been repeatedly raising this demand since last year.During the press conference, the Chief Minister also announced the revamping of nine stretches of roads totalling up to 45 km in the national capital, a pilot project which will cost around 8-10 crores per km.Kejriwal said the roads will be redesigned with a scientific approach to increase space efficiency, reduce traffic and accidents."Bottlenecks will also be removed from the roads in the city. Currently, there are many roads that turn from six lanes to two or three lanes. If the roads have the same lanes on the entire stretch, the traffic flow will be smoother," he said.He said the roads will also be designed to prevent water-logging. Rain harvesting structures will be constructed so the city's groundwater table can improve.Kejriwal also said the footpaths in the city will be beautified and redesigned to make them accessible to those who are physically disabled."Auto and electric rickshaws also cause a lot of congestion on roads. So, we have decided to construct designated space for these vehicles on roads so congestion can be avoided on these busy roads," he added.(ANI)