Kejriwal reiterates support to farmers' protest in Jind

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his support to the Haryana's Jind farmers protesting against the Centre's new Union farm laws and said his party will back the agitation until these laws are repealed.

"AAP has been paying the price for lending its support to the protesting farmers. The Centre has snatched all our powers, but we will continue our support to the farmers," Kejriwal said while addressing the 'kisan mahapanchayat' rally in Jind on Sunday.