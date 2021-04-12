Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, makes 3 requests

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) With exponential surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital especially in the last few days, the Delhi Government has stepped up its efforts to combat the new wave of coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with health officials on Monday morning and later made three appeals to people to follow Covid protocols.

Observing the need for more beds in the hospitals, the state government has decided to scale up capacities, increasing Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds and ramping up other facilities in both government and private run hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government is taking all steps to fight against Covid-19 and to strengthen the health system of the national capital.

To take stock of the preparations in hospitals in view of Covid-19 surge in the capital, the chief Minister held a review meeting with top health officials and the doctors on Monday. Meanwhile, he also urged the people to follow protocols to protect themselves against Covid-19.

"We are taking several steps to increase number of beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. Pl pl follow Covid protocols. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible," Kejriwal said on Twitter after the review meeting.

Delhi on Sunday reported 10,732 fresh Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths.

